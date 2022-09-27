Amended prices seen at a self-service laundromat in Manchester on September 7, 2022. More than 1 million more people will be forced into poverty this winter, pushing UK deprivation levels to their highest for two decades even if the government freezes energy prices at current levels, according to media reports. Photo: AP
Sales of made-in-China electric blankets surge as Europe’s homeowners struggle with soaring fuel bills
- John Lewis Partnership says sales of electric blankets are up 67 per cent from a year ago, and online searches for the products have climbed almost 470 per cent
- Electric blankets rank among Amazon.com’s bestselling home and kitchen products in the UK
