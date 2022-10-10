Oil has given up all its gains since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Photo: Reuters
Oil has given up all its gains since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Photo: Reuters
Energy
Business /  Commodities

Oil falls below US$91 on concerns Federal Reserve’s rate hikes will dampen energy demand

  • West Texas Intermediate, the US oil benchmark had jumped 17 per cent last week after Opec+ agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day
  • Robust labour data in the US has fanned expectations of another 75 basis point rate hike by the Fed next month

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:36pm, 10 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Oil has given up all its gains since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Photo: Reuters
Oil has given up all its gains since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE