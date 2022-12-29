Brine ponds and processing areas of the lithium mine of the Chilean company SQM (Sociedad Quimica Minera) in the Atacama Desert on September 12, 2022. Photo: AFP
Electric & new energy vehicles
Business /  Commodities

Lithium price may fall by 25 per cent in 2023, offering relief for global electric car makers, Chinese miner says

  • The price of lithium carbonate may drop to 400,000 yuan a ton in 2023, from mid-November’s record 600,000 yuan a ton, said Sinomine Resource Group’s chairman
  • More mine supply will push the market into a surplus next year and help soften prices, BYD’s executive vice-president said

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:46pm, 29 Dec, 2022

