This picture taken on June 26, 2016 showed Tavan Tolgoi, Mongolia’s largest coal mine located in the Southern Gobi desert. Photo: AFP
China’s top coal supplier Mongolia switches to auctions to fetch top dollar from its exports
- Mongolia plans to sell 12 million tons of coal via auction by July, said mining minister Ganbaatar Jambal
- The government intends to use auctions for all its coal sales – including the coking variety for steel mills and thermal coal for power plants – in 2024 and 2025
