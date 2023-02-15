Tensions with China have prompted the US and Europe to look for alternative supplies of the compounds critical to the decarbonisation of transport. Photo: AFP
Tensions with China have prompted the US and Europe to look for alternative supplies of the compounds critical to the decarbonisation of transport. Photo: AFP
Electric & new energy vehicles
Business /  Commodities

Electric cars: Australia’s bid to challenge China in production of battery compound stumbles as lithium plant delayed

  • Mining giant Wesfarmers said its lithium refinery in Western Australia would be delayed by six months
  • Tensions with China have prompted the US and Europe to seek alternative supplies of the compounds critical to the decarbonisation of transport

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:44am, 15 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Tensions with China have prompted the US and Europe to look for alternative supplies of the compounds critical to the decarbonisation of transport. Photo: AFP
Tensions with China have prompted the US and Europe to look for alternative supplies of the compounds critical to the decarbonisation of transport. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE