Sculptor Ren Zhe with one of his sculptures at an exhibition organised by Wheelock Properties in Hong Kong recently. Photo: Elson Li
Budding Chinese artist Ren Zhe’s steel sculptures based on novelist Jin Yong’s characters to go on display at Art Basel
- Ren Zhe, who was recently granted a visa under Hong Kong’s Top Talent Pass Scheme, will display some 30 stainless-steel sculptures at Art Basel next March
- One of his pieces sold for HK$2.52 million (US$321,000) at Sotheby’s Modern Art Evening Sale in Hong Kong in 2021
