Employees work at a company producing solar modules in Dongying, east China’s Shandong province. Photo: Xinhua
Business of climate change
Chinese solar material maker GCL Technology mulls maiden overseas plant to bypass potential US trade barrier, tap EU market

  • Jiangsu-based GCL Technology could unveil plans to set up its first overseas plant either in the Middle East or Europe as soon as this year, co-CEO Lan Tianshi said
  • GCL aims to raise production of granular polysilicon to between 220,000 and 240,000 tonnes this year

Eric Ng
Updated: 11:30am, 11 Apr, 2023

