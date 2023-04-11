Employees work at a company producing solar modules in Dongying, east China’s Shandong province. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese solar material maker GCL Technology mulls maiden overseas plant to bypass potential US trade barrier, tap EU market
- Jiangsu-based GCL Technology could unveil plans to set up its first overseas plant either in the Middle East or Europe as soon as this year, co-CEO Lan Tianshi said
- GCL aims to raise production of granular polysilicon to between 220,000 and 240,000 tonnes this year
