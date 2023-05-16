Aerial view of a lithium mine in Chile. Dubbed ‘the new oil’ or ‘white gold’ of the new-energy era, lithium has emerged as a critical mineral. Photo: AFP
Aerial view of a lithium mine in Chile. Dubbed ‘the new oil’ or ‘white gold’ of the new-energy era, lithium has emerged as a critical mineral. Photo: AFP
HKEX
Business /  Commodities

LME works with Chinese commodities exchange to launch EV battery metal contracts as demand, prices surge

  • Qianhai Mercantile Exchange is working with its affiliate, the 146-year-old London Metal Exchange, to launch the contracts
  • The bourses, both owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), are looking to offer investors the chance to trade contracts of lithium carbonate, nickel sulphate and cobalt

Pearl LiuChad Bray
Pearl Liu in Hong Kongand Chad Bray in London

Updated: 6:29pm, 16 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Aerial view of a lithium mine in Chile. Dubbed ‘the new oil’ or ‘white gold’ of the new-energy era, lithium has emerged as a critical mineral. Photo: AFP
Aerial view of a lithium mine in Chile. Dubbed ‘the new oil’ or ‘white gold’ of the new-energy era, lithium has emerged as a critical mineral. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE