Using hydrogen in steelmaking is a key technology pathway to achieve near-zero emissions in the steelmaking industry in the long term, according to a report from Agora Industry and the Wuppertal Institute. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Climate change: global steel industry needs ‘rapid action’ to end coal use, reach net zero emissions by early 2040s, study says
- It is feasible to phase out coal in steelmaking by 2043 to 2045 without ‘premature shutdowns’ of plants, report by Agora Industry and Wuppertal Institute says
- Technologies required to reach net zero in steelmaking are available, but governments and firms need to join hands to deploy them quickly, Agora’s Frank Peter says
