An oil pump in Bahrain’s Sakhir oilfield. Photo: AP Photo
How public clashes between PetroChina and Sinopec in the Middle East oil market have left traders confused

  • Price of Dubai crude has fluctuated heavily in June due to aggressive bidding and offering from the trading units of PetroChina and Sinopec
  • Derivatives contracts traded in June in the pricing window that sets the Dubai price were nearly triple the monthly average in 2023 and the biggest in years

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:31am, 27 Jun, 2023

