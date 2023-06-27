An oil pump in Bahrain’s Sakhir oilfield. Photo: AP Photo
How public clashes between PetroChina and Sinopec in the Middle East oil market have left traders confused
- Price of Dubai crude has fluctuated heavily in June due to aggressive bidding and offering from the trading units of PetroChina and Sinopec
- Derivatives contracts traded in June in the pricing window that sets the Dubai price were nearly triple the monthly average in 2023 and the biggest in years
