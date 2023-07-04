A pump jack operates at an oilfield in Midland, Texas. Photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabia and Opec+ partner Russia extend oil supply cuts to August to prop up prices
- The 1 million barrels per day cut to production will see Saudi Arabia’s output drop to about 9 million bpd, the lowest in several years
- Russia will join the Saudi effort and reduce oil exports by 500,000 bpd in August, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak
