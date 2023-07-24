Crude oil storage tanks are seen at the Cushing oil hub in Oklahoma. Oil prices fell on Monday despite tightening supply. Photo: Reuters
Oil takes a breather ahead of widely expected Federal Reserve rate increase
- The Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle risks tipping the US, the world’s largest economy, into recession and potentially harming oil demand
- West Texas Intermediate fell below US$77 a barrel after closing at a three-month high on Friday
