CNOOC is accelerating the development of its green and low-carbon energy system. Photo: AFP
Chinese oil giant CNOOC’s first-half profit slips 11 per cent as higher output fails to offset declining crude prices
- Net profit fell 11.3 per cent to 63.7 billion yuan (US$8.7 billion) in the first six months of the year, widening from a 6.4 per cent decline in the first quarter
- CNOOC plans to promote technological innovation and green development to improve quality while reducing costs and increasing efficiency
CNOOC is accelerating the development of its green and low-carbon energy system. Photo: AFP