CNOOC is accelerating the development of its green and low-carbon energy system. Photo: AFP
CNOOC is accelerating the development of its green and low-carbon energy system. Photo: AFP
Business of climate change
Business /  Commodities

Chinese oil giant CNOOC’s first-half profit slips 11 per cent as higher output fails to offset declining crude prices

  • Net profit fell 11.3 per cent to 63.7 billion yuan (US$8.7 billion) in the first six months of the year, widening from a 6.4 per cent decline in the first quarter
  • CNOOC plans to promote technological innovation and green development to improve quality while reducing costs and increasing efficiency

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 5:03pm, 18 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
CNOOC is accelerating the development of its green and low-carbon energy system. Photo: AFP
CNOOC is accelerating the development of its green and low-carbon energy system. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE