China’s MMG Ltd said on Tuesday it had entered into a share purchase agreement worth US$1.88 billion to buy Canada-based Cuprous Capital, the parent company of the Khoemacau copper mine in Botswana.

“The acquisition of Khoemacau mine is an important step in achieving our vision of creating a leading international mining company for a low carbon future and will create meaningful long-term value for our shareholders,” MMG chairman Jiqing Xu said in a statement.

Reuters in September reported that at least three South African miners were in a race to buy the mine that is home to one of Africa’s largest copper deposits, as growing demand for the metal ensures strong competition for the sought-after asset.