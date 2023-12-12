BYD currently operates 170 showrooms across Europe, an increase of 30 compared with September, according to the filing, which was published in a question-and-answer format to clarify some of the company’s tactics and operations. The carmaker has a presence in 58 overseas markets, including Germany, Japan and Australia.

The world’s largest EV maker has sold some 200,000 pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles outside mainland China to date, about 3.3 per cent of its total deliveries, it said.

“BYD is actively seeking to tap the overseas markets, banking on both exports and local production,” the company said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Monday. “Our global expansion pace will pick up.”

BYD’s ramped-up effort to increase overseas sales is in line with Beijing’s goal of transforming itself into an EV powerhouse, with the major home-grown players grasping core technologies and winning a big market share around the globe.

Under the Made in China 2025 industrial strategy, Beijing wants the country’s top two EV makers to generate 10 per cent of their sales overseas by 2025. Though authorities have not named the two companies, analysts believe BYD is one of the two because of its large production and sales volume.

Shenzhen-based BYD, backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hath­­a­­way, dethroned Tesla as the world’s biggest EV maker last year, but most of its deliveries were derived from the mainland market.

“Chinese electric-car makers have reasons to quicken their overseas expansion now that overcapacity woes have surfaced in the home market,” said Chen Jinzhu, CEO of consultancy Shanghai Mingliang Auto Service. “BYD, which enjoys an advantage in production cost, can beat many foreign brands in the international market.”

The Hong Kong-listed shares of BYD plummeted 12 per cent in November, while Nasdaq-listed Tesla and local rival Xpeng, which is listed in New York and Hong Kong, advanced more than 15 per cent each.

Analysts said BYD’s price drop resulted from concerns that the carmaker would not be able to sustain its sales growth momentum in mainland China.

In November, BYD delivered 301,903 units to mainland Chinese customers, practically unchanged from 301,833 in October, according to company data.

BYD’s Seal has a production cost advantage over rivals like Tesla, according to UBS. Photo: AP Photo

“BYD is facing pressure to reduce inventory and it is offering discounts to buoy sales,” Huachuang Securities said in a research note last week. “It is pinning hopes on the new models to be launched next year to regain the upwards momentum in terms of both pricing and volume.”

According to a UBS report in September, the Swiss bank found BYD’s pure electric Seal sedan has a production advantage over Tesla’s Model 3 assembled in mainland China. The cost of building a Seal, a potential rival to the Model 3, is 15 per cent lower, the report said.

In Europe, the Seal has a 25 per cent cost advantage over rivals, even after factoring in growing trade barriers such as tariffs, the report said.

The bank forecast that Chinese-made cars, benefiting from a faster pace of electrification in the world’s largest car market, will control 33 per cent of the global market by 2030, compared with 17 per cent last year.