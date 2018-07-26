US chip maker Qualcomm said it will walk away from its US$44 billion offer to purchase of NXP Semiconductors if the deal fails to obtain the Chinese government’s required approval.



The merger agreement is to expire at 11.59pm on Wednesday (New York time), nearly 21 months after Qualcomm first offered to buy the Dutch chip maker. Beijing’s silence on the acquisition led Qualcomm to believe that approval would not be given.

“We intend to terminate our purchase agreement to acquire NXP when the agreement expires at the end of the day today, pending any new material developments,” Qualcomm’s chief executive officer, Steve Mollenkopf, said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the company would move ahead with a US$30 billion stock buy-back plan rather than continue with its pursuit of NXP. Qualcomm still must pay the Dutch company a US$2 billion break-up fee.

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation has remained silent about the acquisition in the run-up to the deadline.

The acquisition was considered strategically important as the US and China are both racing to dominate 5G technology, the next stage for telecommunications networks.

Beijing’s silence on the deal will also exacerbate tensions between the world’s two largest economies as their trade war escalates. The lack of approval also raises questions about the effectiveness of US President Donald Trump’s tactics in negotiating with China.

“There is no real fundamental reason to kill it,” said Stacy Rasgon, a semiconductor analyst at US-based investment firm AllianceBernstein. “The deal fell victim to a combination of things, including trade, intellectual property and everything else.”

Qualcomm first announced the acquisition in October 2016, and eight of the nine countries – including the US and Japan – where Qualcomm does business signed off on the deal. Beijing remained the lone obstacle.

Qualcomm shares rose 3.3 per cent in after-hours trading, while NXP shares fell 1.9 per cent.



A sudden escalation in trade hostilities further complicated the issue. Early this month, Trump imposed US$34 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods, with billions more to come in coming weeks.

If Trump goes ahead with his latest threat of levying an additional US$500 billion in duties, China is expected to resort to non-tariff measures in retaliation. Blocking major merger deals is one obvious tactic.

Trump victory as US lawmakers agree to pull back from ZTE ban

“There is only so much China can do on the tit-for-tat basis” because of the differences in import volumes between the two countries, said Rasgon. “China has to look at other ways if things escalate.”

Now that the merger appears to be moot, “it’s important for both companies, in one way or the other, to come up with a plan of what’s next,” Rasgon said.