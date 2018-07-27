US House passes defence bill targeting Chinese investments

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a sprawling US$716 billion defence authorisation bill that also aims to rein in China’s investments in the United States and prohibits the US government from using technology from major Chinese telecommunications firms.

The John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act, which must also be approved by the Senate, passed the House by a vote of 359-54.

While the measure puts controls on US government contracts with ZTE and Huawei Technologies because of national security concerns, the restrictions are far weaker than initially drafted.

It also strengthens the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which reviews proposed foreign investments to weigh whether they present national security concerns.