Standard Chartered said on Tuesday that its first half earnings rose more than 31 per cent as chief executive William Winters looks to continue a turnaround at the bank.

The lender, which is based in London, but generates much of its revenue in Asia, said that its profit was US$1.59 billion in the first six months of 2018, compared with a profit of US$1.21 billion a year earlier.

Shares of Standard Chartered were up 0.7 per cent at HK$72.60 in Hong Kong on Tuesday ahead of the announcement.

“The group performed steadily in the first half, with encouraging progress on several fronts,” Winters said in a news release. “Income from key products continues to grow strongly, we are investing in exciting new digital and other transformative initiatives and our strengthened risk discipline is paying off.”

Revenue increased 6 per cent to US$7.6 billion, driven by a double-digit pre-tax profit gains in its corporate and institutional and retail banking businesses. That compared with revenue of US$7.2 billion in the first half of 2017.

The bank, which has operated in Hong Kong since 1859 and is one of three lenders that issue bank notes in Hong Kong, returned to profitability last year, reporting its first annual profit since 2014 and said it would resume paying a dividend to shareholders. The lender employs about 86,000 people worldwide, including about 6,000 in Hong Kong.

The half-year results came after the lender said in May that its underlying profit, a measure of profit before certain costs, increased 20 per cent in the first quarter.

Since he joined the bank as CEO three years ago, Winters, the former head of JPMorgan Chase’s investment bank, has overhauled Standard Chartered’s leadership, cut 15,000 jobs and sold several underperforming businesses.

The results announcement came just days after the bank said that it had again extended a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) until the end of this year with US authorities related to accusations that it transferred billions of dollars on behalf of Iran and other countries facing sanctions. It was the third time the bank had agreed to extend the agreement since 2014.

The extension “acknowledges that the group has taken a number of steps and made significant progress towards compliance with the requirements of the DPA and enhancing its sanctions compliance programme, but that the programme has not yet reached the standard required by the DPA”, the bank said in a news release on Friday.

The bank said that it would continue to cooperate with US authorities.

“Concluding these historical matters remains a focus for us,” Winters said on Tuesday.

Standard Chartered reached the agreement, in which it would avoid criminal prosecution if it avoided other wrongdoing and made changes to its compliance functions, with the US Department of Justice and New York authorities in 2012. It agreed to pay US$667 million in fines related to the matter at the time.

The bank is one of 60 companies that intends to apply for a virtual banking licence this year as Hong Kong authorities to encourage the development of fintech opportunities here.