Apple hits US$1 trillion stock market valuation

Apple Inc became the first US$1 trillion publicly listed US company on Thursday, crowning a decade-long rise fuelled by its ubiquitous iPhone that transformed it from a niche player in personal computers into a global powerhouse spanning entertainment and communications.

The tech company’s stock jumped 2.8 per cent, bringing its gain to about 9 per cent since Tuesday when it reported June-quarter results above expectations and said it bought back US$20 billion of its own shares.

Started in the garage of co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976. Along the way, it has changed how consumers connect with one another and how businesses conduct daily commerce.

The Silicon Valley stalwart’s stock has surged more than 50,000 per cent since its 1980 initial public offering, dwarfing the S&P 500’s approximately 2,000-per cent increase during the same almost four decades.

One of five US companies since the 1980s to take a turn as Wall Street’s largest company by market capitalisation, Apple could lose its lead to the likes of Alphabet Inc or Amazon.com Inc if it does not find a major new product or service as demand for smartphones loses steam.