HSBC said on Monday that its earnings for the first half of the year rose 5 per cent as Chief Executive John Flint begins to implement his strategy to reinvigorate the lender.

Europe’s largest bank reported a profit of US$8.4 billion in the first six months of 2018. That compared with a profit of US$8 billion in the first half of last year.

“In June this year, I announced eight strategic priorities for the bank between now and 2020. These have two aims – to get HSBC back to growth and to create value,” Flint said in a statement.

“We will seek to achieve these aims by increasing returns from the group’s areas of strength, particularly in Asia and across our network; turning around low-return businesses of high strategic importance, particularly in the United States; investing in building a bank for the future with the customer at its centre; and making it easier for our colleagues to do their jobs,” he said.

Flint took over the leadership of HSBC in February, following a tumultuous period that saw the bank dramatically reshape itself as it faced greater regulatory scrutiny, a difficult economic environment and scandal following the global financial crisis.