HSBC reports 5 per cent jump in first-half profits as it puts new strategy in play to boost its game
The bank said that its revenue gains were driven by higher deposits and balances in its retail banking and wealth management business and growth in its commercial banking business, particularly in Hong Kong.
HSBC said on Monday that its earnings for the first half of the year rose 5 per cent as Chief Executive John Flint begins to implement his strategy to reinvigorate the lender.
Europe’s largest bank reported a profit of US$8.4 billion in the first six months of 2018. That compared with a profit of US$8 billion in the first half of last year.
“In June this year, I announced eight strategic priorities for the bank between now and 2020. These have two aims – to get HSBC back to growth and to create value,” Flint said in a statement.
“We will seek to achieve these aims by increasing returns from the group’s areas of strength, particularly in Asia and across our network; turning around low-return businesses of high strategic importance, particularly in the United States; investing in building a bank for the future with the customer at its centre; and making it easier for our colleagues to do their jobs,” he said.
Flint took over the leadership of HSBC in February, following a tumultuous period that saw the bank dramatically reshape itself as it faced greater regulatory scrutiny, a difficult economic environment and scandal following the global financial crisis.
