AIA, the largest pan-Asia life insurer, reported worse-than-expected earnings for the first half of the year on Friday, as net profit dropped despite a growth in new business.

Net profit was down more than 50 per cent year-on-year to US$1.66 billion, from US$3.24 billion in the same period in 2017. That was below Bloomberg analysts’ estimates of a 33 per cent fall to US$1.95 billion.

Net profit to the end of June may have been weighed down by equity market volatility and a high-base comparison a year earlier, said analyst Steven Lam, quoted by Bloomberg Intelligence.

The Hong-Kong based insurance giant’s revenue rose to US$19,491 million, from US$18,405 million a year earlier.

AIA’s value of new business (VONB), a key measure in the insurance industry that indicates profitability, grew 17 per cent year-on-year to US$1.95 billion, from US$1.6 billion a year earlier. A strong momentum in China and a recovery in Thailand and Singapore would have led new business value growth, Lam said.

Hong Kong led the way with US$796 million worth of new business growth, followed by China with US$556 million, and Thailand with US$204 million.

“AIA achieved a very strong set of results in the first half of 2018,” said Ng Keng Hooi, AIA’s Group chief executive and president. “Our clear strategy continues to work well as out experienced team of outstanding people collaborate to harness the enormous growth opportunities that the region presents.”

AIA declared basic earnings per share of US$0.19, a drop from US$0.24 a year earlier, while diluted earnings per share were also down to US$0.18, compared to US$0.24. Results were slightly ahead of analyst’s estimates of a 29 per cent fall for year-on-year growth, to US$0.17.

Shares of the company opened down 3.8 per cent after the results were announced, and were trading off just over 3 per cent at 10am at HK$65.850.

The insurer, which counts Hong Kong as its largest regional market, had reported a 20 per cent rise in new business in its first quarter this year, led by demand in China and Hong Kong. In 2017, China, the world’s third largest life insurance market, was its fastest growing business, thanks to the increase in the number of active agents and the extensive use of digital technology, which drove higher agent productivity levels.

The company highlighted in February that they were ready to expand in China once the government fully opened up the sector to foreign firms and relaxed limitations on overseas insurance businesses. Currently, AIA’s China unit is already 100 per cent owned by the firm and they have licences to operate in selected provinces and cities, including Guangdong, Jiangsu, Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Fintech has been a key focus for the insurer this year.

In June, the insurer launched a new online sales platform via smartphone or computer, to enable customers to buy products in three minutes. The move came in the wake of a push by the Insurance Authority last September to encourage insurers to use technology to reduce costs and enhance services.

They also introduced a robot named Andy in May, to answer insurance-related questions from customers.

Insurtech, or the use of big data technology, is a fast-growing global sector, with Asia-Pacific region behind the US and Europe. Data from venture capital database CB Insights indicates insurtech investment globally totalled US$1.7 billion in 2016, double that of 2014.

In February AIA changed their financial year-end date from November 30, to December 31.