Walter Kwok Ping-sheung, the eldest of the Kwok brothers who run the city’s largest property developer, has been hospitalised after a heart attack, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Kwok, 67, was taken from his residence at Deep Water Bay at around 11:30pm last night for admission into the Ruttonjee Hospital’s intensive care unit, the source said.

The former chairman of Sun Hung Kai Properties was released from Ruttonjee and is now recovering at the Hong Kong Adventist Hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition, the source said. His family members were seen visiting him at Ruttonjee, according to the source.

Officials at Sun Hung Kai declined to comment on their former chairman’s condition, citing his privacy.

Kwok, along with his younger brothers Thomas and Raymond inherited control of Sun Hung Kai from their late father Kwok Tak-Seng in 1990. Raymond Kwok remains the chairman and managing director of the company, and the family is the third-richest in Asia, with a combined fortune estimated at US$40 billion, according to Forbes.