Bank of East Asia said on Wednesday that earnings from ongoing operations rose 26 per cent as the family-run lender continues to reduce costs and streamline operations, particularly in mainland China.

Hong Kong’s largest independent and locally headquartered bank reported a profit from continuing operations of HK$3.99 billion (US$508 million) in the first half of 2018, compared with a profit of HK$3.17 billion a year earlier.

Including discontinued operations, the lender reported a profit of HK$6.22 billion in the first half of last year.

BEA said that the worldwide economy was generally favourable in the first half of the year, but warned that prospects are “less bright” for the remainder of this year.

“In particular, rising trade tensions are generating concerns about adverse impacts on global trade flows and investor sentiment,” the bank said in a statement.

The bank’s shares have recently traded more than 20 per cent off their 52-week high, as it was one of two stocks to lose its spot in Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index earlier this month.

Net interest income from continuing operations rose 8.9 per cent to HK$6.25 billion in the first six months of 2018. Net fee and commission income from continuing operations increased 11.8 per cent to HK$1.36 billion.

Net interest margin rose to 1.7 per cent in the first half of this year, up from 1.64 per cent in the prior year period.

The bank is in the final year of a three-year cost-cutting programme, aimed to reduce its expenses by HK$700 million. The bank is reducing its branch footprint as it aims to reposition itself to better serve customers digitally and looks to streamline its back-office and mainland operations.

“Going forward, the bank will continue to explore ways to reduce structural inefficiencies, in order to restrain the growth in operating costs,” BEA said.

BEA unveiled an electronic payment platform this month as part of its digital push.

The bank’s cost-to-income ratio improved to 49.1 per cent in the first half of 2018, compared with 50.7 per cent a year earlier.

In Hong Kong, its retail banking business reported a 10.9 per cent increase in operating income for the first half. Pre-tax profit at its corporate and commercial banking division rose 8.9 per cent in the first six months, thanks to lower provisions for bad loans.

The bank’s business in China reported its profit rose 17.2 per cent to HK$393 million in the first half of the year.