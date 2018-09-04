Meituan Dianping, China’s largest on-demand online service provider, has lined up US$1.5 billion from five cornerstone investors including Oppenheimer, Tencent, and Lansdowne Partners for its upcoming Hong Kong IPO.

The listing would be the city’s second blockbuster tech float this year after Xiaomi and perhaps the biggest for an internet services company since Tencent Holdings’ IPO in 2004.

At a pricing range of HK$60 to HK$72 per share, Meituan plans to issue 480.27 billion shares, seeking to raise US$3.7 billion to US$4.4 billion. If it exercises an over-allotment option, the IPO value could rise by 15 per cent to between US$4.2 billion to US$5 billion.

That would make Meituan’s listing the third largest in Hong Kong this year, after telecoms tower firm China Tower and smartphone maker Xiaomi.

The IPO also adds to a flurry of Chinese internet listings in Hong Kong this year. By the end of July, at least 10 Chinese internet firms had raised a combined HK$42 billion. (US$5.35 billion).

At the indicated pricing range, Meituan is seeking a valuation of between US$45.5 billion to US$54.7 billion. That is up 52 per cent to 82 per cent from its most recent fundraising round last October, when it was valued at US$30 billion.

Meituan will begin taking institutional orders for shares from Tuesday, and retail orders from Friday. The stock is expected to start trading on September 20 on Hong Kong’s main board.

The internet firm would also become the second listed company on the Hong Kong stock market using a weighted voting rights share structure, which gives founders greater voting power over minority shareholders.

The listing prospectus showed Meituan suffered loss making years in 2015, 2016 and 2017, losing 10.5 billion yuan (US$1.54 billion), 5.8 billion yuan, and 19 billion yuan respectively. After adjustment – excluding the impact of fair value changes of convertible redeemable preferred shares and other items, the net losses were 5.9 billion yuan, 5.4 billion yuan, and 2.9 billion yuan respectively for the three years.

New York-based Oppenheimer is the largest cornerstone investor, committing US$500 million for around 178.4 million shares, assuming the midpoint of the pricing range.

Tencent, which owned a 20 per cent stake in Meituan before listing, has agreed to invest US$400 million.

London-based hedge fund Lansdowne Partners and New York-based asset manager Darsana have committed US$300 million and US$200 million respectively.

China Structural Reform Fund, a state enterprise restructuring fund backed by shareholders like China Chengtong Holdings, China Merchants Group and China Mobile, will invest US$100 million.

Currently, Wang Xing, co-founder and CEO of Meituan, controls 11.44 per cent of the firm, smaller than Tencent’s 20 per cent and equal to that of Sequoia Capital. But he, along with two other co-founders, retain majority voting rights through special class A shares, with each class A share equivalent to 10 votes. Tencent and Sequoia Capital both own class B shares, with each having one vote.