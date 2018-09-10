Jack Ma will hand over the keys of Asia’s most valuable company to Alibaba Group Holding’s chief executive officer, in an unprecedented succession plan that will slowly take the focus off one of China’s most recognisable corporate names over the next 12 months.

Under the plan, Daniel Zhang will be promoted to executive chairman on September 10, 2019, while Ma remains a director on Alibaba’s board and a permanent member of the Alibaba Partnership, according to a letter to all staff including the South China Morning Post, wholly owned by the Hangzhou-based company.

Ma said he will remain Alibaba’s executive chairman during the year-long period to ensure a “smooth and successful” transition, and stay on as an Alibaba director until a shareholders’ meeting in 2020.

“This transition demonstrates that Alibaba has stepped into the next level of corporate governance from a company that relies on individuals, to one built on systems of organisational excellence and a culture of consistent talent development,” Ma said in his letter. “Alibaba was never about Jack Ma, but Jack Ma will forever belong to Alibaba.”

The plan, announced on Ma’s 54th birthday, took 10 years to put together. It owed its inception to Alibaba’s formative years, long before the online marketplace forayed into cloud computing, cashless payments, artificial intelligence and Hollywood movies.

“This is merely the beginning of a succession strategy of creating a step ladder to groom the next generation of managers,” said Joseph P.H. Fan, co-director of the Institute of Economics and Finance at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “Jack Ma’s halo is too bright, and outshines whoever’s under him, so he needs to fade out. But for a company of Alibaba’s size, it’s a process that will take 10 years to complete.”

That vision got the US$420 billion company, with more than 86,000 employees on staff, to institute a system of identifying and grooming talent, overseen by Chief People’s Officer Judy Tong. The succession plan, unveiled on Teachers Day in both Hong Kong and mainland China, also holds special meaning for Ma, who taught English in Zhejiang’s provincial capital before venturing into business in the late 1990s.

“Teachers always want their students to exceed them, so the responsible thing to do - for me and the company - is to let younger, more talented people take over in leadership roles so that they inherit our mission of making it easy to do business anywhere,” he said. “The teacher in me feels extremely proud of our team, our leadership and our unique mission-driven culture, as well as the fact that we continue to develop exceptional business leaders and professional talent like Daniel Zhang.”

Alibaba’s plan stands in contrast to many of Asia’s wealthiest family-owned business dynasties, which are often handed from father to (usually) sons even when they tap the capital markets as publicly traded companies. Up to 85 per cent of Asia’s billionaires face a shift from first-generation founders to their successors, according to a 20-year study by UBS of 1,400 billionaires in 2016.

“Ma is a pioneer among the Chinese entrepreneurs who are now exploring for the best model to hand over their successes to the next generation,” said Chinese University’s Fan, who co-authored The Family Business Map: Assets and Roadblocks in Long Term Planning.

Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s wealthiest man - affectionately dubbed Superman Li for his prowess in making deals - announced his retirement date almost a year in advance to minimise disruptions to the stock price of his two flagship companies CK Asset and CK Hutchison.

Held as an exemplary case of handing Asia’s richest family fortunes to the second generation, Li’s succession was several years in the making. He formally retired just before his 90th birthday, almost a year after anointing his elder son Victor Li Tzar-kuoi to take over.

Unlike Li, “Alibaba’s leader cannot just hand over his stake from father to son, so the company must create a system for handing over. It’s an unprecedented model. Time can only tell if it works,” Fan said.

With Ma as the public face of Alibaba, the company has exploded in size over the last two decades to become the first to surpass US$500 billion in market capitalisation. The company, founded in 1999 by Ma and 17 co-founders with US$60,000, has declared a plan to thrive for at least 102 years, a target that leaves its corporate legacy across three centuries.

To outlast its founders, Alibaba must put its eggs in more than one basket, with new markets outside its home turf, and revenue streams beyond its mainstay e-commerce, which still contributes to 85 per cent of sales.

“Everyone at Alibaba thinks long term, but knowing Jack, he thinks 20 years beyond everybody else,” said Joe Tsai, Alibaba’s executive vice-chairman who joined the company in 1999 as a co-founder. “When we formed the Alibaba Partnership nine years ago, we concluded that only mission-driven companies can outlast their founders.”

Ma, known as Ma Yun in mainland China, is the youngest of Asia’s three wealthiest men. Still, he began thinking about his succession plan a decade ago. He stepped down as Alibaba’s chief executive officer in 2013, promoting Zhang to the job two years later. Since then, he has spent 40 per cent of the year travelling around the world as an evangelist for the benefits of globalisation, free trade and technological advancement. He said he flew more than 800 hours in 2016, 840 hours last year and is likely to spend 1,000 hours this year in the air.

Life after Alibaba is unlikely to be filled with wandering hours or idle days, Ma said. Education, the environment, philanthropy through his Jack Ma Foundation, and work with the Alibaba Partnership are the likely pursuits that will keep him busy, he said.

“I still have lots of dreams to pursue. Those who know me know that I do not like to sit idle,” Ma said. “And, the world is big, and I am still young, so I want to try new things. What if new dreams can be realised?”