Beijing-based investment bank China Renaissance, which has advised on a number of high-profile technology mergers and acquisitions, has set the pricing range for its Hong Kong listing with the aim of raising as much as HK$2.96 billion (US$377 million).

The company plans to issue 85 million shares at between HK$31.8 and HK$34.8 per share, before the exercise of a “greenshoe” or over-allotment option, according to information about the initial public offering’s terms obtained by the South China Morning Post.

China Renaissance has secured US$125 million from three cornerstone investors. Online payments company Alipay, part of the Ant Financial business controlled by Alibaba Group Holding executive chairman Jack Ma, has agreed to invest US$50 million. Snow Lake Funds, an Asian alternative investment manager, will put in US$50 million. LGT Group Foundation, a European private wealth and asset management firm, will invest US$25 million.

The stock is set to debut on Hong Kong’ s main board on September 27. China Renaissance declined to comment.

Founded in 2004 by Bao Fan, a former Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse banker, China Renaissance has advised on and invested in a number of high-profile mergers and acquisitions by Chinese technology start-ups, including those between Meituan and Dazhong Dianping and between Didi and Kuaidi, as well as the acquisition of Mobike by Meituan.

Bao controls around 63 per cent of China Renaissance. Neil Shen Nanpeng, founding and managing partner of Sequoia Capital China, owns 7.5 per cent, and Li Shujin, founding and managing partner of Trustbridge Partners, holds a 7.7 per cent stake.

China Renaissance’s prospectus shows the company’s adjusted revenue increased by 48 per cent in 2017 to US$212 million. In the first quarter of this year, its adjusted net profit reached US$35.67 million, a fivefold increase from the same period last year, thanks to growth in its investment banking and investment management businesses.

China Renaissance plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to expand its investment banking and investment management businesses, develop a private wealth management business and invest in technology across its business lines.

Alibaba owns the Post.