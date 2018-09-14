Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks got off to an upbeat start Friday morning, following a strong performance by China shares in the US led by electric car maker Nio and renewed hopes of US-China trade talks.

In Hong Kong, Tencent lifted the market higher. After surging 5 per cent on Thursday, the Chinese social media giant was up 1.7 per cent to HK$329.40 by Friday noon. Smartphone component suppliers Aac Technologies and Sunny Optical Technology climbed 3.3 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively. Xiaomi, the world’s fourth-largest smartphone maker, also advanced 1.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, BYD, China’s largest electric car maker, surged 6.2 per cent to HK$48.20.

The Hang Seng Index had gained 0.8 per cent to 27,232.54 by noon.

Overnight on Wall Street, Chinese tech shares posted a broad surge.

Nio, a Chinese electric car maker, soared 76 per cent to US$11.60 on its second day of trading, after raising US$1 billion in its initial public offering.

Pinduoduo, an online group discounter, jumped 30 per cent to US$29.96. Momo, a social networking platform, and Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, rose 6.7 per cent and 5.8 per cent each.

Alibaba and Baidu gained 2.5 per cent and 1.7 per cent separately.

On Thursday, tech shares propelled US markets higher, as expectations rose about the prospect about a trade deal between the US and China and more positive consumer data fuelled optimism about the US economic outlook.

Apple advanced 2.4 per cent, Alphabet and Microsoft both gained 1.1 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher above 26,000 for the first time this month. The S&P 500 rose for a fourth straight day. The Nasdaq Composite also rose 0.7 per cent.

A mix of news is being felt in both US and Hong Kong markets.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sent an invitation to China for a fresh round of trade negotiations later this month.

It was immediately followed by a response from Beijing on Thursday that the country “welcomes” a talk with the US to ease trade tensions.

“The market has been repressed for so long because of the tensions [between the US and China]. Because of that, when there was some optimism that the two countries could rekindle talks, stocks bounced back sharply,” said Stanley Chik, research director for Bright Smart Securities.

But Trump tweeted the US felt no pressure to make a deal with China.

“The Wall Street Journal has it wrong, we are under no pressure to make a deal with China, they are under pressure to make a deal with us,” Trump said on Twitter on Thursday.

“Our markets are surging, theirs are collapsing. We will soon be taking in Billions in Tariffs & making products at home,” he added.

Sam Chi-yung, senior strategist for South China Financial Group, said the Trump tweet cannot be helpful to markets.

“The rhetoric by Trump has poured cold water on the cautious optimism in the market, casting doubt on a new round of trade talks [between the US and China],” he said.

Chik from Bright Smart suggested investors adopt a “less aggressive” approach and watch from the sidelines for progress on the trade war.