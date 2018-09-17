Qutoutiao, a Chinese news aggregation app backed by Tencent Holdings and Xiaomi, soared 128 per cent in its US market debut last week as other recently launched IPOs of mainland companies also experienced wild swings and repeatedly triggered circuit breakers on Wall Street.

The Shanghai-based company priced its IPO at US$7 per share – the bottom of an indicative range – raising US$84 million, significantly lower than its target range of US$122 million to US$144 million.

The shares opened up 30 per cent and continued soaring on Friday. It rose as much as 191 per cent to US$20.39, before paring gains to close at US$15.97, giving Qutoutiao a market cap of US$4.5 billion.

With a debut day surge of 128 per cent, Qutoutiao set a record this year for US IPOs above US$5 million in fundraising size, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Because of the large price swings, the circuit breaker was triggered five times to curb volatility.

The firm suffered a loss of 514 million yuan (US$74.8 million) in the first half of this year, compared with a loss of 28.7 million for 2017.

Meantime, Nio, the Chinese electric car trying to take on Tesla in China, also experienced large price swings and triggered the circuit breaker.

It plunged as much as 20 per cent in early trading after opening 9 per cent higher. The volatility caused the circuit breaker to take place twice on Friday. Nio raised US$1 billion from its IPO, after pricing it at US$6.25 each. It rose 5 per cent on the first day of trading on Wednesday and surged 76 per cent on Thursday.

“These recently listed IPOs all have a relatively small market float. That means the stock price can be easily pushed up or down with only small amount of trading,” said Wang Guanxiong, a Beijing-based investor.



Qutoutiao had issued 12 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) in its IPO. Nio issued 160 million ADS.

He said US investors are generally not familiar with most Chinese stocks, especially newly listed companies that do not have much financial data yet.

“The extremely large swings indicate at least some speculative activities.”

Pinduoduo, the Chinese online discounter that listed in Nasdaq in July, also sank 12 per cent on Friday, following a 30 per cent surge in the previous session.