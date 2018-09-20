China food-delivery service platform Meituan Dianping shot up as much as 7 per cent in its trading debut on Thursday, pushing its market cap to above HK$400 billion (nearly US$51 billion), exceeding that of many top Hong Kong companies on the benchmark index.

The Beijing-based firm, which raised US$4.2 billion in the city’s second-biggest tech initial public offering this year, opened higher and briefly touched HK$74 per share, compared with the offer price of HK$69.

By late morning trade, it traded at HK$72.75, reflecting a market cap of HK$399.5 billion.

The value has surpassed 42 of the Hang Seng Index components, including Hang Seng Bank, CK Hutchison Holdings, and Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing.

It also exceeded the US$38.6 billion market cap of e-commerce site JD.com, one of China’s largest internet companies by revenue. Both Meituan and JD.com have backing from China’s social media and gaming giant Tencent.

At the listing ceremony on Thursday, Wang Xing, founder and CEO for Meituan, gave special thanks to Steve Jobs, the late Apple founder and former CEO.



“Without Apple, without iPhone, without smartphones and the mobile internet, [then] everything we have done today would not have been able to be realised,” he said.

Meituan offers such services as food delivery, shopping, ticket and hotel booking on its app, which has 340 million users.

Chen Shaohui, chief financial officer for Meituan, said the company will strengthen its cooperation with Tencent going forward. The two firms have already worked together on online traffic, cashless pay, marketing and map services.

If Meituan closes higher, it will buck a trend among recent IPOs in Hong Kong.

Seven out of the nine IPOs this month quickly dropped below their offer prices on their debut. In August, five out of the eight IPOs did so, while the rest closed unchanged.

Meituan has appointed Goldman Sachs as a stabilising agent for its IPO, which means the underwriter can stabilise or support the share price if it falters after debut during a limited period of time.

The offering received a mixed response from investors. Retail buyers placed orders 1.5 times the number of shares available. In contrast, China smartphone maker Xiaomi’s IPO saw retail investors oversubscribing to its IPO by 8.5 times, placing HK$23 billion worth of orders. In May, Ping An Good Doctor’s offering was oversubscribed by 653 times, tieing up HK$370 billion in investor deposits.

Institutional investors “heavily overbought” the stock, Meituan said in a recent exchange filing.

Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest man, subscribed for Meituan shares in the international placement, according to sources.

Joseph Lau Luen-hung, former chairman of Chinese Estates and Adrian Cheng, executive vice-chairman of New World Development, were also among high-profile investors subscribing to the offering.

Hillhouse Capital and Tiger Fund, the existing investors of the Beijing-based company, have also sought stakes in the IPO.

Meituan is the second listed company on the Hong Kong stock exchange to have a weighted voting rights share structure, which gives founders greater voting power over other shareholders.

Five cornerstone investors had previously agreed to invest a combined US$1.5 billion, according to its prospectus.

New York-based investment firm Oppenheimer Fund is the largest cornerstone investor, committing US$500 million.

Tencent, which already owns a 20 per cent stake in Meituan, is investing US$400 million.

London-based hedge fund Lansdowne Partners and New York-based asset manager Darsana Capital Partners have agreed to put in US$300 million and US$200 million respectively.

China Structural Reform Fund, a state-owned restructuring fund backed by shareholders including China Chengtong Holdings, China Merchants Group and China Mobile, will invest US$100 million.

Wang Xing controls 11.4 per cent of the firm, smaller than Tencent’s 20 per cent share and equal to that of Sequoia Capital. But he, along with two other co-founders, retains majority voting rights through special class A shares, with each class A share equivalent to 10 votes. Tencent and Sequoia Capital both own class B shares, with each having one vote.