Hong Kong’s tax on empty flats appears to be working.

The city’s cash-rich developers had hoarded more than 9,000 new flats as of June 29, according to government data, when the vacancy tax was first proposed. Some of the flats had been held for more than a decade. The developers rightly assumed the prices would shoot up through the stratosphere if the flats were held and later sold as new.

But in just over two months, facing the threat of a humongous tax bill for hoarding that is blamed in part for why Hong Kong is the least affordable place on the planet to buy a home, they scrambled and sold about 1,677 of those flats.

That’s a lot of flats.

Only a total of 13,570 flats were sold in the city in that July 1 to September 19 period, a figure that includes resold flats and flats under construction but available for purchase. That means about 12 per cent of the total sold flats had been hoarded flats.

The threat of the tax – proposed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and expected to be passed by the Legislative Council next year – also appears to be goosing developers not to hoard properties still being constructed but eligible to be sold.

For example, the city’s largest property developer, Sun Hung Kai Properties, sold a mind-boggling US$3.44 billion of residences in just 10 weeks ending September 13 – two-thirds of its sales target for all of 2018.

“The government wants developers to sell flats fast, and we also want to launch more [units on the market]. So it is our strategy and also our response to the government’s policy,” Raymond Kwok, chairman and managing director of SHKP, said on September 13 when announcing its full-year core profits.

What’s behind Hong Kong’s push for a vacancy tax on empty homes – and will it really work?

Lam, the city’s bespectacled 61-year-old leader for just over a year, calls Hong Kong’s housing “the most important, most complicated and most serious problem.” She decided toattack the supply side of the shortage, evidenced by the long lines of hopeful buyers who enter developers’ lotteries for just a shot at buying expensive, oftentimes cramped flats.

“Getting a lucky lottery number is harder than buying a flat itself,” said a Hong Kong woman who only provided her surname, Chu. She finally managed to net a HK$8 million flat last year in her fifth lottery, after finally securing a lucky low number enabling her to buy.

In taking aim at the city’s housing problem, Lam got lucky in her timing.

Signs are growing that the 15-year housing bull run in Hong Kong home values may be tiring out. A raise in borrowing rates has prompted a number of analysts to predict a 10 per cent or greater fall in home prices in the city.

That negative sentiment is growing.

Developers are cutting deals – and prices – on new flats. Some owners are reselling their flats at below bank valuation to unload them quickly because of a feared drop in prices.

Hong Kong’s home sellers are cutting their property prices as interest rate increase looms

Meanwhile, Centaline Centa-City Leading Index, a gauge of the secondary housing market, slipped by 0.23 per cent to 186.6 for the week ended September 16, a second consecutive weekly drop that means prices are down nearly one per cent in two weeks, signalling that even in Hong Kong prices cannot forever go in one direction.

Lam’s vacancy tax – akin to ones tried in other cities like Vancouver and Paris – targets all newly completed flats left empty for six months in a year. Flats are considered completed one year after the developer obtains an occupation permit.

The proposed tax would be equivalent to two years of rental income, calculated by government specialists and based on market rates.

So if a new 500 square-foot flat could be rented out for HK$40,000 (US$5,130) a month, its rateable value would be HK$480,000. So the vacancy tax per year would be HK$960,000 (US$122,380). In addition, the developer has to pay the current property tax called the “government rate” of 5 per cent annually on what it could have been rented for. That would be an additional HK$24,000 (US$3,059). So the total bill would be $HK984,000 ($US126,153). In comparison, the developer holding onto the flat for later appreciation riches up to now would face the HK$24,000 fee. That is a difference of more than 4,000 per cent.

The vacancy tax targets developers, and does not apply to properties in the secondary market.

Without a doubt, Hong Kong developers are cash rich: The top five developers hold a total cash reserve of HK$183 billion (US$23 billion). But even they would feel the pinch of a vacancy tax.

Up to now, developers have been able to comfortably hold flats, not unlike a collector might have a cellar full of rare Bordeaux or a garage packed with vintage convertible Jaguars.

For example, SHKP built a luxury development, The Cullinan at West Kowloon Station, with 825 flats that started going on sale in 2007. It is still holding 60 of the most luxurious units, which have soared in value.

Vacancy tax could have this one unintended consequence on home builders



Prices for a 963 square-foot unit on 80th floor, Tower 21, first sold for HK$32 million (US$4.07 million), or about HK$33,209 per square foot (US$4,244). Recently, a 1,481 square-foot flat on the 85th floor in the adjacent Tower 20 sold for HK$110 million, or HK$74,722 per square foot (US$9,548), setting a record in the project after the flat had been held for 11 years.

The real estate community denies it is hoarding flats. Developers also say they hold only 3,000 empty flats, not 9,000 as the government says.

“We are penalised because we cannot find buyers. Is that reasonable?” asked Stewart Leung Chi-kin, chairman of the Real Estate Developers Association’s executive committee.

To skirt the coming tax, some developers have started leasing unsold flats to executives or companies to get them off the vacancy list – a loophole the Legislative Council intends to plug.

Nan Fung Development, for example, leased out two completed duplex apartments and two villas at Deep Water Bay to four companies controlled by its senior management.

Sun Hung Kai Properties speeds up sales as vacancy tax looms, finishing more than half of entire year’s target within 10 weeks

Adding to Lam’s challenge is a market distortion in this city of 7.3 million people: It is actually easier to buy a new flat than a previously owned one because wealthy developers offer their own very low required down payments on new housing developments compared to what banks charge for mortgages on lived-in homes.

That means people stand in queues for new flats, while old ones, which may in fact cost comparatively less, draws away prospective buyers who can afford a traditional bank mortgage.

The vacancy tax is only one of the arrows in Lam’s quiver. She is also ordering subsidised flats to be nearly 50 per cent cheaper for young couples and middle-class families. And that some land that had been earmarked for private housing be reallocated to build public flats.

No one expects the vacancy tax alone to solve the city’s housing problems. But signs abound it is unlocking supply, as Lam had hoped. And developers still have 7,400 flats facing the vacancy tax they could release.

“It forces the sale of housing stock,” said Lung Siu-fung, an analyst at China Merchants Securities International. “It can only cause a one-off sudden spike [in flat launches]. The effect will last until developers run out of stock at the end of the year.”