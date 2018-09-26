Zhang Yong, CEO of hotpot chain Haidilao, and his wife saw their combined stake in the business boil past US$7 billion in value after the company’s stock price jumped by as much as 10 per cent on its Hong Kong market debut on Wednesday.

Shares in China’s largest hotpot restaurant chain – one of China’s most popular, which serves up boiling soup broth with meat, seafood, vegetables, and noodles – hit HK$19.64 briefly in early trading. They pared gains to trade at HK$18.3 by late morning, up 3 per cent from the initial public offering (IPO) price of HK$17.8.

The company is currently valued at HK$97 billion (US$12.4 billion) after raising US$963 million in its IPO, Hong Kong’s fifth largest of this year.

Co-founders Zhang and his wife Shu Ping control a combined 57.7 per cent, now worth HK$56 billion at that HK$18.3 per share. While fellow co-founders Shi Yonghong and his wife Li Haiyan saw their combined 27.3 per cent hit HK$26.5 billion in value.

Haidilao was launched in Jianyang city, Sichuan province in 1994. It is part of a catering empire, controlled by the two couples, that includes Yihai International, a spin-off condiment unit of Haidilao which floated in Hong Kong two years ago two years ago, and Beijing U-ding-u Catering, a mainland-listed firm selling Sichuan Maocai, a meat and vegetables stew-like dish.

It looks likely to join Beijing-based food delivery service platform Meituan Dianping as an IPO that bucks the recent weak trend, to enjoy an upbeat trading debut.

Meituan Dianping shares closed up 5 per cent last Thursday, after raising US$4.2 billion in the city’s third largest listing this year.

Haidilao has five cornerstone investors. Hillhouse Capital and Greenwoods Asset Management have committed US$90 million each. Morgan Stanley Asia and Morgan Stanley Investment jointly took a stake worth US$80 million, and Snow Lake Capital and Ward Ferry invested US$80 million and US$35 million, respectively.

Haidilao’s product is pretty unique. It’s best know for its signature Sichuan-style spicy dish, but also offers alternative services such as free manicures and shoe-polishing for waiting customers.

It has expanded its operations rapidly to cater to a growing middle-class whose consumption is considered an integral part of China’s new-economy sector.

It has a sprawling network of 363 restaurants across mainland China, Hong Kong, the US, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea, according to its prospectus.

It generated interim revenue this year of 7.3 billion yuan (US$1 billion), up 54.4 per cent, with net profit increasing 17 per cent to 647 million yuan during the six months.

Funds raised from the IPO will be used by Haidilao to repay debt, finance expansion, and develop new technology and projects to enhance food safety and its customer experience, the prospectus showed.

Its IPO has arrived during a sluggish period for the stock market.



Hong Kong stocks have recently entered bear market territory, as the Hang Seng Index reached an intra-day low of 26,613 earlier this month, down more than 20 per cent from its recent intra-day peak of 33,484 on January 26. It has had a modest rebound since then, trading at 27,880 on Wednesday morning.

The 10 biggest IPOs in the past 12 months are all trading below their offer prices. They are: China Tower, Xiaomi, ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance, Ping An Good Doctor, China Literature, Jiangxi Bank, BeiGene, Yixin Group, Gansu Bank, and Razer.