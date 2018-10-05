Shares of Chinese computer maker Lenovo Group and telecom equipment maker ZTE crashed in Hong Kong trade on Friday after Bloomberg reported that China used microchips to hack and spy on almost 30 US companies.

Lenovo Group was down 16 per cent to HK$4.99 in late morning trade, after crashing by as much as 22.8 per cent in the early going.

“The suspected infiltration of chips on the server seems to be the major reason for the drop in the share price,” said Castor Pang Wai-sun, head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi. “Whether this news is real or fake is questionable. If it is the case, then government procurements from other countries like Europe, the US and Dubai – Lenovo’s servers – will drop substantially because of national security.”

Pang said Lenovo would need to issue a clarifying statement otherwise “the share price will continue to drop further”.

ZTE, the world’s fourth largest telecom network equipment maker and the fourth biggest smartphone vendor in the US, swooned 9.6 per cent to HK$12.84, its lowest level since August.

In Taipei, industry peer Taiwanese computer maker Acer slid 5.1 per cent to NT$23.05, reflecting its lowest since August.

Stephen Innes, APAC head of trading of online currency broOanda said the claims made in the Bloomberg story would further complicate relations between the two nations, especially in the wake of recent comments by US President Donald Trump that China is meddling in the US midterm elections.

United States tech companies that have extensive trade relations with China could be at higher risk of falling prey to the escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing, Innes said.