China’s stocks and yuan slumped on Monday amid mounting concerns about the country’s economy.

Market trading got back under way following a weeklong public holiday and the People’s Bank of China’s move over the weekend to reduce how much cash lenders must hold as reserves.

The central bank cut the so-called reserve requirement ratio (RRR), as challenges to the economy grow, including fallout from the US-China trade war.

Onshore yuan that is traded in China slid 0.46 per cent to 6.9002 against the US dollar after the PBOC lowered the daily yuan reference rate to 6.8957, its weakest level since May 2017.

China’s stock and currency may be catching up with declines seen in other Asian markets due to the strength of the US dollar and treasury yields in the past week.

US-China trade war is helping to boost use of yuan in international transactions

The PBOC announced on Sunday that it would cut the RRR of some banks by 100 basis points to 12.5 to 14.5 per cent. That was the fourth RRR cut since September 2017.

While a RRR cut was already priced into market, the PBOC’s action was bigger than expected. That was likely in part due to signs of slowing manufacturing and harsher anti-China rhetoric out of the US, analysts said.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which fell to 50 in September, which was below the 50.5 level forecast by economists polled by Reuters and the 50.6 recorded in August. The 50 mark divides expansion from contraction on a monthly basis.

China economy shows fresh signs of cooling amid US trade war

“When the PBOC still cuts the RRR when the yuan is facing depreciation pressure, can you imagine what kind of economic pressure China is facing?” said Jimmy Zhu, chief strategist at Fullerton Markets.

The PBOC is likely to continue to keep liquidity ample, and cut the RRR again as early as December, analysts said. But that would also mean more pressure on the yuan given the divergence in monetary policy between China and the US, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a research note. It predicted the yuan to weaken to 6.95 against the dollar by the end of the year.

The Shanghai Composite Index slid 2.3 per cent or 65.69 points to 2,755.66 while the CSI 300 – which tracks the large caps listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen – dropped 2.6 per cent or 90.38 points to 3,348.49, marking is biggest intra-day decline since July.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index is down 0.1 per cent, or 22.84 points, at 26,549.73 while the Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose modestly by 0.2 per cent, or 15.52 points, to 10,545.84.