Faraday Future, the California-based electric car start-up founded by Chinese tech entrepreneur Jia Yueting, is seeking to terminate a stake sale deal to Evergrande Health Industry Group after making an initial investment of US$800 million, according to a filing by the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande Group’s unit to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Evergrande Health shares briefly skidded 37 per cent at Monday’s open, before paring losses to 16 per cent, to trade at HK$8.83 in the morning session. Its parent Evergrande Group also lost 4.3 per cent to HK$21.40.

Evergrande Health announced in June that it would buy a 45 per cent stake in Faraday Future, as part of the company’s diversification into the hi-tech industry.

As part of the deal, Evergrande fully acquired Season Smart, which controls 45 per cent of Faraday Future. Through Season Smart, Evergrande has already made an initial investment of US$800 million in Faraday Future. It also agreed to pay the remaining US$1.2 billion in two equal instalments in 2019 and 2020 respectively, taking its overall investment to the agreed US$2 billion.

After the announcement, Evergrande Health shares soared by 66 per cent within one day. Until Monday morning, the stock had still gained nearly 90 per cent from the level before the announcement.

In August, Evergrande Health said the EV start-up had started assembling its first high-end car, FF91, at its US production base. Faraday Future had also set up an operating headquarters in China for research and development.

But in Sunday night’s filing, Evergrande Health said Faraday Future demanded another US$700 million in July after spending the initial investment of US$800 million, following which it signed another agreement with the start-up to pay this US$700 million under certain “payment conditions”.

While “the payment conditions had not been fulfilled”, Jia requested for funding from Evergrande Health and “used this as an excuse” to commence arbitration at the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre on October 3, 2018, the filing said.

It added Jia was seeking to deprive Season Smart of its shareholder right to approve any future financing plan, while also trying to terminate all the other agreements.

Still, Evergrande Health said that it has already fulfilled its obligations under the relevant agreements and that the arbitration has “severely damaged” their rights and interests.

“Season Smart has engaged a team of international lawyers and will take all necessary actions to protect Season Smart’s continuing rights under the relevant agreements, and to protect the interests of the company and its shareholders.”

Faraday Future was yet to reply to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Faraday Future was founded in 2014 by Jia, chairman and CEO of the debt-saddled technology conglomerate LeEco.

Earlier this year, Jia defied orders from Chinese regulators to return to China and said he needed to say in the US to focus on Faraday Future. He said his brother and wife had been empowered to handle matters relevant to the company.