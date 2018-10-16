A luxury residential site on The Peak has been withdrawn from sale on Tuesday, a sign that developers are increasingly cautious about the Hong Kong market outlook as a sliding stock market, rising interest rates and the escalating US-China trade war could further dampen buying interest.

The Lands Department announced that it had rejected all five tenders received for the purchase of the plot on Mansfield Road, The Peak, after the tender closed on Friday as “the tendered premiums did not meet the government’s reserve price for the site”.

The market has expected the site to fetch a record HK$40 billion (US$5.1 billion), or HK$120,000 per square foot.

In the statement, the government stressed that it was committed “to provide a steady and sustained land supply to the market to cater for the community’s demand for housing, commercial and business sites”.

“The government will not speculate on the reasons accounting for the bids placed by tenderers. In practice, the bids put forward depend on a myriad of factors, such as attractiveness of the individual site to the individual tenderers, as well as how the individual tenderers consider the market conditions, their respective corporate positions and development strategies,” it said.

“The government will consider disposal arrangements for this Mansfield Road site at an appropriate time.”

The land parcel, located at 2, 4, 5, 8, 9 and 11 on Mansfield Road, is the first site on The Peak to be sold by the government in eight years. It is currently occupied by six towers of government quarters that house senior government officials and judges.

The sale drew bids from major Hong Kong developers including Sun Hung Kai Properties, Henderson Land Development, CK Asset Holdings and K Wah International. One of the bids represented a consortium consisting of New World Development, Nan Fung Development, Chinachem Group, China Overseas Land & Investment, Wharf (Holdings) and Sino Land.

In recent years, four tender exercises for government land have been cancelled as the bids fell below the reserve prices.

Apart from The Peak site, the three other cancelled sales involved plots in Yuen Long, Tsing Yi and Pak Shek Kok that were put up for tender in early 2016, late 2015 and early 2014 respectively. All three sites were successfully re-tendered.