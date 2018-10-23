Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index briefly fell more than 800 points on Tuesday afternoon, erasing all the gains on Monday, as a sharp drop in US stock futures indicated deeper losses on Wall Street later in the US trading day.

The Hang Seng Index was down 837.39 points, or 3.2 per cent, to 25,315.76 in early afternoon trading. The sell-off abated slightly as the afternoon progressed, with the Hang Seng at 25,388.35 by 2.35pm, down 2.9 per cent.

On Monday, the Hong Kong stocks benchmark advanced 591.75 points, or 2.3 per cent, after mainland Chinese stocks posted the biggest jump in two and half years on a flurry of support measures from Beijing to boost confidence in the economy and the market. The percentage gain was the biggest single day increase for the Hang Seng Index in a month.

“China’s support measures have briefly boosted confidence, as they have a short-term positive impact on the liquidity issue facing small-to-medium-sized businesses. But concerns about the underlying issues behind the economic slowdown are still there, including weakening exports and sluggish retail growth,” said Ryan Chan, an associate director for Eddid Securities and Futures.

Chinese stocks jump most since 2016 after Beijing moves to boost battered confidence

Chinese internet conglomerate Tencent was a big drag on the Hang Seng, tumbling 4.1 per cent to HK$279.40.

Casino operator Galaxy Entertainment and China Resources Land were the biggest losers, both sinking more than 6 per cent.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, known as the H-shares index, retreated 2.6 per cent, or 270.46 points, to trade at 10,220.21.

On the mainland, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index also pulled back after Monday’s 4.1 per cent rally, trading down 2.4 per cent to 2,591.95 in mid-afternoon action. On the tech-heavy Shenzhen exchange, both the Composite Index and the Component Index lost more than 2 per cent.

The drop came after US stock futures fell sharply in Asian trading hours. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite all fell more than 1 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, leading markets posted a broad retreat on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed down 2.7 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi dropped 2.8 per cent, and Taiwan’s Taiex fell 2 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.1 per cent.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended down 0.5 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively, as financial and energy shares were weak. The Nasdaq rose 0.3 per cent as technology stocks fared better.