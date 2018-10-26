Deutsche Post DHL, the world’s largest postal and courier company, has sold its Greater China supply chain business to the biggest express deliverer in mainland China to create a 10-year venture to serve the country’s voracious appetite for e-commerce.

DHL will incorporate its supply chain business into the SF Express network owned by SF Holdings, allowing the venture to operate as a co-branded organisation, according to a statement. DHL will receive an upfront payment of 5.5 billion yuan (US$792 million) and a revenue-based fee over the next 10 years.

As part of this venture, SF will have access to DHL’s supply chain services, management expertise, transport and warehousing technology, the statement said.

DHL’s head of supply chain Yin Zou will lead the joint operation along with his existing team. The deal excludes DHL’s international express, freight transport and e-commerce logistics solutions in Greater China.

The venture “will create a unique platform to meet the need for a high quality end-to-end supply chain provider in China,” said Frank Appel, the chief executive of Deutsche Post DHL Group. SF’s Chairman Wang Wei said the partnership will help his company “grow further internationally” and “provide supply chain services to a diverse realm of industries.”

E-commerce in China is estimated at US$1 trillion, while the parcel delivery market was valued at 976 billion yuan last year, according to official data. The industry has become more competitive, as online shopping platforms like JD.com are now getting into the business of delivery parcels themselves.

Chinas second-largest online retailer, JD opened its logistics network, competing with Alibaba Group Holding’s Cainiao unit STO Express, YTO Express, ZTO Express and Shanghai Yunda Express. Alibaba owns South China Morning Post.

SF’s profit for the first three quarters dropped 16.9 per cent to 3.03 billion yuan, while revenue rose 31.2 per cent to 65.4 billion yuan.

SF received a go-ahead to build the first freight airport in Asia in February. The airport, to be based in Ezhou City in central China’s Hubei province, can handle 2.45 million tonnes of cargo and 1 million passengers by 2025, SF said. The total investment would be valued at 37.26 billion yuan, with SF and the Hubei provincial government responsible for the fundraising.