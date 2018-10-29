HSBC said its third-quarter adjusted pre-tax profit rose 16 per cent to US$6.19 billion, giving Chief Executive John Flint a boost as he seeks to revitalise Europe’s largest lender.

Wall Street banks, including JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, and European rivals UBS and Barclays reported double-digit gains in profits in the third quarter as investment banking revenue rose higher and the American banks benefited from corporate tax cuts in the United States.

Deutsche Bank, which is in the midst of its own turnaround efforts, was one of the few laggards among the big banks that have reported so far, seeing its profit drop by 65 per cent in the three months ended in September.

Flint took the reins at HSBC in February, replacing long-time CEO Stuart Gulliver. Flint, who has spent his entire career at the bank, has been tasked with trying to increase its profitability and growth.

The lender, which once dubbed itself “the world’s local bank”, has pivoted to Asia after years spent paring back its operations following the global financial crisis.

HSBC also has been trying to overcome reputational damage suffered for a variety of accusations by regulators of misconduct by the bank ahead of the financial crisis.



Last year, HSBC emerged from a long-running deferred prosecution agreement with US authorities, in which it agreed to pay US$1.9 billion in 2012 to resolve accusations that it had facilitated transactions by Mexican drug lords and others facing US sanctions.

The results announcement came just over a year after Mark Tucker joined HSBC as its first outsider chairman from the Asian life insurer AIA Group.