Standard Chartered said on Wednesday that its earnings rose 35 per cent in the third quarter, providing ammunition to chief executive Bill Winters as he seeks to defend his turnaround plan amid rising investor frustration over the bank’s performance.

It reported a profit of US$752 million in the third quarter, compared with US$557 million in the same period a year ago.

“Income growth year-on-year was slightly lower in the third quarter impacted by Africa and the Middle East and we remain alert to broader geopolitical uncertainties that have affected sentiment in some of our markets”, Winters said in a statement.

“But growth fundamentals remain solid across our markets and we are cautiously optimistic on global economic growth”.

The bank reported a pre-tax profit of US$1.06 billion in the third quarter, which was ahead of analysts expectations, according to Reuters.



Based in London but generating much of its revenue in Asia, Standard Chartered performed well during the global financial crisis, but struggled beginning in 2013 as emerging markets economies were under pressure. The bank also faced reputational damage as it ran afoul of US regulators.

Since he joined in May 2015, Winters has overhauled the bank’s executive ranks, cut 15,000 jobs and sold several underperforming businesses. At the time, Winters replaced Peter Sands, then-one of the longest serving chief executives in British financial services industry.

The bank returned to an annual profit in 2017 after two years of deep losses and posted a 31 per cent profit jump in the first half of this year, but some investors have been frustrated with the pace of the turnaround.

Since late January, the company’s stock has declined 43 per cent in Hong Kong, a deeper drop than several Asian and emerging market indexes, which are off broadly this year. That has fuelled frustration among some investors.

Overall, the bank’s shares are down 55 per cent in Hong Kong since Winters joined the company and have lost nearly half their value in London in the same period.

The bank’s stock was last traded at HK$54.55 in Hong Kong following the results announcement on Wednesday.

Two years ago, Standard Chartered set a return on equity target of 8 per cent for the end of 2018, but has yet to come within striking distance of that level. On an underlying basis, the bank had a return on equity of 6.6 per cent in the first nine months of 2018.

The lender said that it remained confident it can generate returns in “excess of 10 per cent as we continue to execute our plans.” Winters has set a return on equity target of 10 per cent by 2020.

“The disciplined execution of our strategic objectives including ongoing cost efficiency actions means we are on track to deliver the financial commitments we made earlier in the year, despite the more challenging operating conditions that emerged in some respects in the third quarter, particularly in the Africa & Middle East region”, the bank said.

Standard Chartered reported a 14 per cent decline in operating income in its Africa and Middle East segment in the quarter.

Revenue increased 4 per cent to US$3.72 billion in the third quarter, driven by gains in its Greater China and North Asia business. That compared with revenue of US$3.59 billion in the same period in 2017.

Net interest income increased 8 per cent to US$2.19 billion in the quarter.

Standard Chartered, then known as The Chartered Bank, has operated in Hong Kong since 1859 and is one of three lenders that issue bank notes in the city. The lender employs about 86,000 people worldwide, including about 6,000 in Hong Kong.

Operating expenses rose 1 per cent to US$2.51 billion in the third quarter. Regulatory costs also declined 8 per cent to US$309 million in the quarter.

The bank said that it expected its operating expenses, excluding a levy charged to banks operating in the United Kingdom, are “likely to be similar to the first half”.

The corporate and institutional banking segment reported a 1 per cent increase in operating income to US$1.65 billion in the third quarter. Operating income in the retail banking business rose 1 per cent to US$1.27 billion in the third quarter.

Standard Chartered’s operations in Southeast-Asia and South Asia posted a 2 per cent increase in operating income in the third quarter. Operating income rose 10 per cent in its Greater China and North Asia segment in the quarter.

On Monday, the bank said it became the first foreign lender to be granted a licence to provide custody services for domestic fund providers in mainland China, an important step as Chinese regulators look to further open financial markets there.

Standard Chartered also was one of 29 companies to apply in August for the first batch of virtual banking licences in Hong Kong as regulators seek to boost the development of fintech in the city.

It is one of seven lenders to participate in eTradeConnect, a new trade finance platform developed alongside the Hong Kong Monetary Authority that uses blockchain technology.