Hong Kong and Asian stocks were mired in red on Tuesday as Apple-related stocks took a beating after an overnight tech stock rout in the US, led by fears of a decline in demand for iPhones and an escalating US-China trade war.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.1 per cent, or 509 points, to 25,123.57 in early trading, the third time in seven days that the benchmark has fallen by more than 2 per cent.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 shed 3.3 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi lost 2 per cent and Sydney All Ordinaries lost 1.7 per cent. This came after all three major US indices fell by more than 2 per cent.

Apple supplier AAC Technologies was down 7 per cent at HK$49.05, Tongda fell 3 per cent to 92 HK cents, Cowell sank 4 per cent to 98 HK cents and FIT Hon Tech lost 4 per cent to HK$3.46.

Other tech heavyweights also fell. Bellwether Tencent Holdings lost 3 per cent to HK$263 and Sunny Optical dropped 2 per cent to HK$70.45.

Carmaker Geely Automobile declined 2 per cent to HK$14.08.

The losses came after their main customer Apple’s share price fell 5.04 per cent in the US on Monday after the tech giant’s supplier Lumentum Holdings slashed its earnings and revenue outlook.

Lumentum said that lower demand from one of its largest customers for laser diodes for 3D sensors had caused it to “materially reduce shipments” during the quarter ending December. Although Lumentum did not name the customer, its annual report listed Apple as its largest client, which accounts for 30 per cent of its revenues.

Apple’s fall spread to other tech stocks and this was compounded by the US government’s threat to escalate the trade war with China, exacerbating the declines in US indices.

The Dow Jones fell 2.3 per cent, or 602 points, to 25,387.18, the S&P 500 dropped 2 per cent to 2,726.22, while the Nasdaq Composite Index lost 2.8 per cent to 7,200.87.

In China, the Shanghai Composite Index was trading 1 per cent lower at 2,606.49 on Tuesday. The CSI 300, which tracks the largest stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, also fell 1 per cent to 3,174.79. The Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.7 per cent to 7,777.59.