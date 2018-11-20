Stock markets in Asia declined broadly in early trade on Tuesday, with Hong Kong’s main share index falling more than 1 per cent after US shares plunged on Monday on sharp tech losses and trade war concerns.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.1 per cent in early going, to trade at 26,086.21. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, known as the H-shares index, was also off 1.1 per cent at 10,519.33. The Shanghai Composite Index also opened lower and dropped 0.6 per cent in early trading to 2,685.92. The Shenzhen Component Index and the start-up board index ChiNext moved down 0.9 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively to 8,035.00 and 1,382.89.

Elsewhere in the region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.8 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.7 per cent, and Taiwan’s Taiex shed 0.4 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.8 per cent lower.

Overnight in the US, all three major indexes fell sharply, as big technology plays sank and worries grew over a worsening trade war after US and Chinese officials failed to make headway on trade issues at a regional summit over the weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.6 per cent, the S&P 500 index ended 1.7 per cent lower and Nasdaq tumbled 3 per cent.

Shares of Apple lost nearly 4 per cent after reports said the smartphone manufacturer has slashed production orders for its new iPhone models. Among other leading technology companies, Amazon fell 5 per cent and Facebook dropped 5.7 per cent.