Convoy Global Holdings will invest 15 million pounds (US$19.29 million) for a significant stake in British virtual bank Tandem Bank, as it seeks to apply for a virtual bank licence from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, according to a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

Under an agreement on Tuesday, Convoy Technologies, a subsidiary of Convoy, will buy an undisclosed stake in Tandem Money, which is the holding company of Tandem Bank. The deal will be completed on December 7, the stock exchange filing said. Convoy will become a key, non-controlling shareholder of Tandem.

This marks the first major investment by Convoy since the Independent Commission Against Corruption and the Securities and Futures Commission arrested its former chairman Quincy Wong Lee-man and other three former executives in December.

Convoy’s shares have been suspended from trading since December, but its operations as a financial consultant for insurance and pension products continues and it has submitted an application to the HKMA for a virtual bank licence.

Last year the company, which was the largest independent adviser in Hong Kong with more than 100,000 customers, appointed new board members and management under chairman Johnny Chen Chi-wang.

“We believe the investment from Convoy, which will be a significant shareholding at Tandem, will help our company to expand in Asia,” said Ricky Knox, founder and chief executive of Tandem in an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post on Tuesday.



“We have conducted our due diligence and we believe the ICAC and SFC investigation is related to the misconduct of certain pervious management and nothing to do with the current management.”

Founded in 2013 by Knox and Matt Cooper, Tandem is one of the most established virtual banks in the UK operating with a full bank license under the supervision of Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA).

Tandem Bank currently serves over 500,000 customers via their smartphone. Its digital platform allows customers mobile phone access to a full range of retail banking services including deposits, mortgages, loans and credit cards.

“We do not only offer products online but we use a lot of bid data and AI driven technology to help customers to better handle their financial planning in cash management, spending debt management and investment advisory services. It is like a mobile chief financial officer at your mobile phone in your pocket,” Knox said.