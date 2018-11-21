Asian markets slump as US tech giants succumb to bear territory

Asian markets extended their losses on Wednesday morning after Apple and other US tech stocks tumbled into bear market territory overnight, ending a historic bull run for the sector.

The benchmark Hang Sang Index fell 1.33 per cent, or 343.49 points, to 25,496.85, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.4 per cent at 2,635.29 and the CSI300, which tracks large companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, fell 0.25 per cent to 3,210.

Other Asian-Pacific market were also trading weaker, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 1 per cent in early trade at 21,350.21 and South Korea’s Kospi easing 1.3 per cent. Singapore’s Strait Times lost 1.24 per cent and the Sydney All Ordinaries slipped 1 per cent.

“The regional market slump followed the knock-on effect from the US as big technology players fell into bear territory. The tech stock bull run in the US has ended and this will hit their suppliers in Asia, such as the many component manufacturers for the iPhone,” said Louis Tse Ming-kwong, managing director of VC Wealth Management.

“How long the tech bear market will last all depends on economic data and the interest rate movement. It is likely to last for some time,” Tse said.

Wall Street defines a bear market when stocks decline 20 per cent from its peak.

Apple tumbled 4.8 per cent to close at US$176.98, a 10-month low, after Goldman Sachs cuts its price target to US$182, from US$209. The stock has fallen 23.7 per cent from its October 3 high of US$232.07.

Other giants such as Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook have all fallen into bear market territory.

During Tuesday’s trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 2.2 per cent, or 551.8 points to 24,465.64, the S&P 500 index dropped 1.8 per cent to 2,641.89 and Nasdaq tumbled 1.7 per cent to 6,908.82.

Apple-related stocks listed in Hong Kong extended losses in Wednesday early trade, with AAC Technologies Holdings down 0.8 per cent to HK$53.5 and FIT Hon Teng down 1.2 per cent at HK$3.45. Tongda Group Holdings fell by 1 per cent to 90 Hong Kong cents and Cowell e Holdings was down 1 per cent to trade at 95 Hong Kong cents.

“Asian markets slumped as they were hard hit by the US and China trade tensions. The oil price slid as did energy stocks in the US. Some retailers reported earnings that failed to meet expectations,” said Robert Lee, executive director at brokerage firm Grand Finance Group.

“Overall, market sentiment has shifted to become more cautious as global growth slows,” Lee said.