More than 100 listed Chinese companies were suspended from trading Friday after tumbling 10 per cent, as the country’s tech stocks were rocked by news that the US government is trying to persuade key allies around the world to stop using telecommunications equipment from Chinese tech giant Huawei.

On the tech-heavy Shenzhen exchange, the Component Index and the Composite Index slid 3.3 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively, to close at 7,636.70 and 1,335.15. The start-up board index ChiNext Price lost 3.3 per cent to 1,308.74.

The sharp drop in tech stocks came after a news report by the Wall Street Journal said the US government has initiated an “extraordinary outreach campaign” to key allies around the world, trying to persuade them not to use telecommunications equipment from Huawei Technologies over security concerns. These countries include Germany, Italy and Japan, where Huawei equipment is already in wide use.

Huagong Tech Co., a key supplier for Huawei, sank 5 per cent. Talkweb Information, which is a cloud service partner for Huawei, skidded 7.4 per cent.

On the Shanghai exchange, where state-owned firms dominate, the country’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index also fell 2.5 per cent to end at 2,579.48, marking the steepest percentage loss in a month. For the week, the benchmark dropped 3.7 per cent.

More than 4,000 stocks dropped on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets, 95 per cent of the total pool.

More than 100 stocks were halted from trading as they had fallen by the maximum-allowed 10 per cent. Many of them were in the hi-tech industry, such as Shanghai Shibei Hi-Tech, Changzhou NRB Corp, and Shandong Luxin High-Tech Industry.

Almost all sectors were in red, with the tech and internet-related stocks leading losses.

The losses on the mainland also dragged the Hong Kong market lower.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.4 per cent at 25,927.68. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 per cent to 10,388.53.

Tech and internet stocks were weak.

Meituan Dianping, the country’s largest on-demand service platform, fell nearly 12 per cent, after reporting its third-quarter losses widened to 83.3 billion yuan.

ZTE fell 2 per cent. Tencent dropped 1.3 per cent.

Traders said investors were closely watching the upcoming meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires for further clues about the trade war. The summit will take place between November 30 and December 1.