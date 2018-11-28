Xinjiang infrastructure builder shoots up in Shenzhen trading debut

State-owned Xinjiang Communications Construction Group shot up in its trading debut on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Shares of the transport infrastructure builder in China’s westernmost province surged by the maximum permissible 44 per cent on first-day trade from its initial public offering price of 7.18 yuan to 10.34 yuan, where it stayed through morning trading on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s board of small and medium enterprises.

A total 65 million shares were offered and the company has raised funds of 467 million yuan (US$67 million).

Founded in 1999 and based in Xinjiang’s capital city Urumqi, the company constructs, surveys, designs and tests infrastructure like roads, bridges and tunnels, as well as trades construction materials, predominantly in China.

The Xinjiang government is its largest shareholder, with 46.5 per cent of shares owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

The Chinese central government has poured hundreds of billions of yuan into Xinjiang, in the hope that constructing schools, hospitals and infrastructure in the province may placate the political frustrations in the restive territory, which is increasingly coming under fire for the mass indoctrination of tens of thousand of ethnic Uygurs. Such massive infrastructure spending would benefit Xinjiang Communications Construction, one of the biggest builders in the province.

As China, the world’s second largest economy, seeks to invest in infrastructure in Europe, Asia and Africa, through its Belt and Road Initiative, the company also signed two agreements with Ukraine’s state road agency Ukravtodor in October, to modernise highways in its west and central regions.

The deals, worth US$95 million, mark the first Chinese company to carry out road reconstructions projects in Ukraine, one of the first European states to formally sign an agreement to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative.

In the 2017 financial year the construction company’s operating income reached 7.1 billion yuan, and earned a net profit of 245.8 million yuan.

Shanghai-based Investment bank Changjiang Financing Services was the lead manager of the listing.