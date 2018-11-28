Peggy Sito, deputy business editor of South China Morning Post, was awarded “Journalist of the Year” prize in the Investment category of State Street’s 2018 Institutional Press Awards, Asia-Pacific.

Her story, “How did 10 investors divvy up a 73-storey office tower? They picked ping pong balls from a hat, was named the winner by a panel of judges led by William Mellor, Bloomberg’s former Asia correspondent.

Her story gave a glimpse into how the investors decided to split up the 73 floors of the city’s fifth-tallest building among themselves.

“It has been both a challenging and stimulating task for the panel of judges to choose and honour the winners from an outstanding field of entries,” Mellor said.

More than 200 entries from publications across Asia-Pacific, including Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan and Philippines, were received for nine different categories – a record.

“We congratulate all of the winners and highly commended journalists for their high quality and professional work,” said Wai-Kwong Seck, State Street’s chief executive for Asia-Pacific.