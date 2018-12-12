Link Reit, Asia’s largest real estate investment trust, said it would sell 12 shopping centres and malls in Hong Kong to a consortium led by Gaw Capital Partners for a combined HK$12 billion (US$1.53 billion), according to a press statement.

The shopping centres include the Lei Tung Estate mall in Ap Lei Chau, the Wang Fai Centre in Wang Tau Hom, the Shan King Commercial Centre in Tuen Mun, and the Chun Shek Commercial Complex in Sha Tin, Link said.

The disposal follows an announcement in September by Link to review its assets to optimise its portfolio for the maximum benefit of its unit holders. Link’s portfolio comprises an estimated 9 million square feet (836,127 square metres) of retail space, and about 61,000 car-parking lots, according to its website.

This is the second major disposal of commercial real estate by the Hong Kong government-founded real estate trust since a HK$23 billion sale of 17 malls in November 2017 to a consortium of Goldman Sachs and Gaw Capital Partners.

Last year’s deal, the biggest by the trust since its formation in 2004, immediately triggered criticism from activist groups, who said that the trust, which owns 125 shopping centres in public housing estates across Hong Kong, was using public assets for speculation and profits.

That’s a criticism disputed by the company that led the group of buyers in the 2017 purchase.

“We hope to utilise our experience to evolve these malls into refreshed and renewed centres, and that will result in improved retail sales,” said Goodwin Gaw, chairman of Gaw Capital, during a March interview with the South China Morning Post. “For tenants, if we charge them rent based on a percentage of turnover, they can afford to pay higher rents as they earn more from the rebound of retail sales. That is the win-win business model.”

Link Reit’s shares rose by as much as 2 per cent to HK$78.70 on the Hong Kong exchange before it announced its sale. The stock has risen by 8.9 per cent in a year, outperforming the Hang Seng Index, which fell 9 per cent in the same period.