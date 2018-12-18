Debt-ridden HMV Digital China Group is winding up its 25-year-old music and DVD chain HMV Retail, marking what may be the final chapter of the once-treasured Hong Kong retailer crushed by the popularity of online streaming media.

HMV Retail is being put into a process that leads to provisional liquidation to manage its assets, the company said in a stock exchange filing Tuesday. The company said it is looking for investors to remain in operation.

The company was behind in rent and other payments, and is facing lawsuits by landlords and other creditors, it said.

Shares of the company plunged, and were trading down 14.3 per cent as of 1:30pm. It trades on Hong Kong’s GEM board for smaller companies. Meanwhile, its stores in Central and Causeway Bay had not opened as of 11.30am on Tuesday, a passer-by found, and the Kowloon Bay store did not answer the phone.

“The company is under negotiation with the landlords of the settlement plans,” chairman Stephen Shiu Jnr said in the HMV announcement.

“HMV Retail has not been generating sufficient revenue to cover its own operating expenses and there is no reasonable prospect of making any significant improvement on its financial performance or operation in the foreseeable future,” Shiu said.



The British music retail chain entered the Hong Kong market 25 years ago and became the largest CD and DVD retailer in the city.

Shiu blamed the company’s troubles on the “digital tide” of online streaming as well as Apple’s Airpods, which sent sales of HMV’s bestselling earphones tumbling.

“Suffering from operational difficulties, HMV Retail was unable to escape from the crushing force of the wheel of history,” Shiu said in the announcement.

Signalling the huge changes afoot in the music world, Hong Kong Records, another major CD and DVD retailer, closed its flagship shop in Pacific Place in June. The company still has a shop at Harbour City.

Two weeks ago, HMV said it was considering liquidating its retail units after the landlords of the shops of HMV in Central, Causeway Bay and Kowloon Bay filed separate lawsuits to claim unpaid rents amounting to more than a combined HK$5 million and take back the shops.

Music lover George Lau represents the wave of shifting tastes that hit HMV, which he used to visit often.

“Now I use streaming Spotify and Apple iTunes to digitally download thousands of songs and create different playlists. I also have subscribed to movie streaming services from Netflix, which allows me to watch many movies and TV shows around the world. It is more convenient than buying CDs or DVDs,” Lau said.

Mydy Lai, a hairdresser in Central, recalled fondly browsing racks of CDs and DVDs at the HMV in Central.

“I now use my smartphone to listen to music and have no need to buy CDs. It is a shame to see it is winding up. HMV is a collective memory for our generation,” Lai said.

Louis Tse Ming-kwong, director of Hong Kong brokerage VC Wealth Management, said HMV would struggle to find a white knight to rescue it.

“While HMV is still a well-known brand, it represents a music and DVD retail that is a sunset industry already. Buyers taking over the business would need to change its business model completely for it to work,” Tse said.

Wong Sun-keung and Janice Tsui Mei-yuk Janice, both of Vision A.S. Ltd, will be the joint provisional liquidators of HMV Retail to handle the assets, negotiate with the creditors and seek buyers.

“[T]he HMV Retail business in Hong Kong experienced drastic changes during the past few months,” Shiu said in the filing..

“The HMV Retail business in Canada had closed all its 102 stores last year due to the impact of online streaming media, signifying the hardship in operating physical stores; and as HMV retail stores in Hong Kong faced the same shock in recent months, it became an inevitable decision for us to wind up the business,” Shiu said in the filing.

The group reported a net loss of HK$18.81 million (US$2.41 million) for the three months to the end of September, against a profit of HK$1.85 million a year earlier. Its retail business reported revenue of HK$31.55 million, down by 41 per cent from a year earlier, according to the exchange filing.

In 2013, British HMV was taken under the management of a court-appointed administrator. AID Partners, a private equity firm directed by local businessman Kelvin Wu King-shiu, took over the Hong Kong unit and its seven shops across the city.

Shiu’s company was originally called China 3D Digital, which produced films and offered artist management services. In 2016, Shui bought HMV’s retail music business for HK$408 million from AID Partners. At the time, Shiu said he wanted to turn HMV into a lifestyle business model, with restaurants for customers as well as earphones, speakers, and toys of characters from Star Wars, Batman and Superman and other movies.

The film and artist management business will not be affected, Shiu said in the statement.