Apple’s Taiwan-based suppliers could be hit the hardest by a recent slump in the California-based company’s stock.

About 15 per cent of the 195 globally listed companies that supply Apple are based in Taiwan, according to Bloomberg, including five of the iPhone maker’s biggest suppliers. Although, most of its suppliers are based in the United States, Taiwan is home to the most important, ranked by how much money Apple spends on their goods.

Hon Hai Precision Industry, the world’s biggest maker of electronic components, accounts for more than 50 per cent of Apple’s cost of goods.

It comes as no surprise that the stocks of some heavyweight Taiwanese suppliers follow Apple’s share movement. Shares in Zhen Ding Technology Holding, Hon Hai Precision Industry, Catcher Technology and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer have shown a significant correlation with Apple stocks over the past year.

Overnight on Thursday, shares in Apple plunged by 10 per cent after it reported worse-than-expected sales during the holidays, which the US giant blamed on an economic slowdown in China. On Friday, Hon Hai Precision Industry fell by 1.89 per cent to NT$67.60, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer dropped by 7.50 per cent to NT$208.00 and Catcher Technology lost 15.50 per cent to NT$199.50.

Taiwan’s benchmark index also closely follows Apple’s stock movement, according to Bloomberg, and fell by 1.16 per cent to 9,382.51 on Friday.

Gordon Tsui Luen-on, managing director of investment holding company Hantec Pacific, however, said he did not think a slump in Apple shares would harm the Taiwanese market.

“Apple is just one of the companies bringing business to the manufacturing industry,” he said. “This is only a small part of the whole stock market, and only one company will not be able to have a big impact on the stock market.”

Mainland China, meanwhile, accounts for 10 per cent of Apple’s suppliers. But only one of the top 10 is listed on the mainland, Foxconn Industrial Internet, which accounts for just over 10 per cent of the iPhone maker’s cost of goods.

According to a report on Friday by Beijing headquartered investment company China International Capital Corporation, Apple’s lowered revenue guidance could affect fourth-quarter earnings of companies such as Foxconn.

According to the report, analysts remained cautious about the whole Chinese smartphone industry, and said investors should beware of a possible “big downward revision” in its 2018 earnings. It also said the shrinking of China’s smartphone market will affect companies such as Xiaomi, Huawei, OPPO and Vivo.

“The mobile phone market is entering a sluggish sales phase,” said Louis Wong Wai-kit, director at fund management company Phillip Capital Management. “Look at China. For the first eleven months last year, the sales of handsets in China posted a double-digit percentage drop. Apple’s strategy of launching higher priced phones to push up the average selling price is less popular, and this affected the sales of iPhones.”

A decline in Apple shares could also benefit Chinese smartphone makers. Xiaomi, for instance, rose by 1.7 per cent after a Macquarie Bank report said it expected the Chinese electronics company to see an increased market share in China.

Declines in Apple shares have also affected companies that are yet to list. In November, its biggest supplier of touch-sensitive smartphone screens, Biel Crystal, postponed a US$1.5 billion Hong Kong initial public offering. The company, whose components appear in more than 50 per cent of iPhones and Apple Watches, delayed its IPO after Apple shares slumped a week before amid downbeat market conditions.