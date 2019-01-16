Banks need to get rid of their slow hiring process and team up with tech companies to face the arrival of the first batch of virtual banks this year, according to financial experts at the Asian Financial Forum on Tuesday.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is expected to issue the city’s first virtual bank license during the first quarter. As of August 31, the authority had received 29 applications to operate virtual banks – the ability to provide services through mobile and online apps instead of physical branches. About a third of the applications received have been rejected during the first batch of processing.

HKMA deputy chief executive Howard Lee said hiring the right talent mix would be key for traditional banks to develop successful fintech operations.

However, he said banks would need to adapt a speedier recruitment process when searching out tech personnel, instead of the conservative banking culture where vetting for senior banking positions can take six months or longer.

“None of the tech talents would not be willing to wait that long and they will simply accept other job offers,” Lee said at a panel at the forum.

Since September 2017, the HKMA has introduced seven measures – including the licensing of virtual banks – to promote the development of Hong Kong into a smart banking city.

Former Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Ceajer Chan Ka-keung, who is a senior adviser of online lender WeLab, which also has a virtual bank licence application pending, said there is room for more competition.

“Hong Kong has a lot of banks operating already, but this does not mean there is no room for virtual banks. What the virtual banks offer would be different from the traditional banks,” Chan said.

“The development of the virtual bank in Hong Kong will also allow new technology and new players to join the banking industry. This will pressure traditional lenders to enhance their services. Customers will be the final winners,” Chan said.

He said that the environment unfolding in Hong Kong is similar to the UK, where a number of new banks have been challenging traditional lenders.

“This showed Hong Kong is developing in line with international market trends,” Chan said.

Ma Zhitao, vice-president and chief information officer of WeBank, part of the Tencent Group, said many of his customers have yet to forge a relationship with traditional lenders.

“We found many of our customers were not traditional banks’ customers,” Ma said.

Bigger banks tend to focus on large companies and affluent clients as a way to help cover the staff and rental costs of operating physical branches. Meanwhile, online banks are more content to offer smaller loans and service smaller sized companies.

Facing the challenges, several big banks such as HSBC and Citi have stepped up their digital banking services in recent years while Standard Chartered Bank is seeking a virtual bank licence.

HSBC Hong Kong office head Diana Cesar said customers expect the convenience of digital banking services.

“Previously, customers would go to a bank branch to remit money overseas which would require several days. Now they want to do the transaction within seconds. That is why the faster payment system launched last September is an important move,” Cesar said at the forum.

Sean Lee, managing director of digital transformation of Dell Technologies, said the battle to win the hearts and minds of consumers goes beyond technology.

“This is not just about technology but it is very much about human experience. Developing digital banking is not just talking about having a mobile app,” Lee said at the forum.



